Mildred Louise "Milly" Kriz (nee Rustand), aged 87 years, beloved wife for 53 years to the late Albert F.; dear mother of Frank (wife Anne), James (deceased) (wife Robin), Donna Harmon and Kenneth (wife Linda); loving grandmother of Jessica Ordaz, Sarah Sanders, Nathan Kriz, Geoff Ferron, Jason Kriz, Josh Harmon (deceased), Julie Fassett and Jacob Kriz; devoted great-grandmother of eight, cherished sister of Rose Gregory, Arthur Rustand and the late Dorothy Everts, Arlene Medcalf, and Gerald, Richard, Melvin, and Wayne Rustand; fond aunt and grand-aunt. Mildred Louise "Milly" Rustand was born on September 17, 1932, in Whatcom County, Washington. She married Albert F. Kriz on January 6, 1952, and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing on February 7, 2005. Milly passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, in Sacramento, California. Milly was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was especially fond of the babies. She loved traveling abroad, cruises, and spending time with her siblings. Her last two-and-a-half years were spent in Northern California with her son, Frank, and his family. She is loved and will be truly missed. Funeral services Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial following in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Milly at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning, 9:30 a.m. until time of service. NOTE: Masks and social distancing required and appreciated. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com
