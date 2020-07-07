1/1
Mildred M. Logar (nee Szypulski) age 93, beloved wife for 60 years of the late James E.; loving mother of Kenneth J. (wife Kathie) and the late James P. (wife Linda); devoted grandmother of Kimberly (husband Todd) Stuckey, Christopher Logar, and the late Kelly Logar; cherished great-grandmother of Kolin, Sophia and Kendall; dear daughter of the late August and Mary Szypulski; dearest sister of the late Edward (wife Jeanette, deceased) Szypulski and sister-in-law of the late Florence (husband Richard, deceased) Jaksic; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Mildred was born in Cleveland on March 14, 1927 and passed away on July 6, 2020. She was a resident of Richmond Heights for 58 years. Mildred graduated from Jane Adams High School, and went on to work for Sears Catalog, retiring after 25 years. She loved being outside in her flower beds and tending to her yard. She is described by her family as a loving mother who tried to help everybody. She will be truly missed.Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Vitus Catholic Church, 6019 Lausche Ave., Cleveland. Entombment following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mildred at the Church THURSDAY 10-11 AM. Masks are required and will be available at the church. The family understands that some friends and family may not be comfortable attending a public event; if so, please say a prayer for Mildred, her husband, and their entire family. Arrangements by THE ZEVNIK-COSIC FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
