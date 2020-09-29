1/1
Mildred Pauline Rose
Mildred P. Rose of Madison passed away September 29, 2020. She was born February 6, 1938 in Wellsville, OH the daughter of Harley and Gladys (Fisher) Kuhn. She attended Riverside High School then married Roy Rose on August 20, 1955 in Painesville. Mildred was a Dietary Assistant at various nursing homes and enjoyed sewing and taking care of her grandchildren and her many pets. She loved being a home maker. She leaves behind her husband Roy; sons, Tom (Cindy) Rose and Jeff Rose; daughter Brenda; grandsons Chad Stehlik, Tom Jr and Jeffrey Rose; great grandchildren, Blake and Gavin Stehlik, Grace Lease, Carly and Colton Rose; sister, Norma Banton and brother, Dennis Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Mary Ebbert, Janet Babcock, Kenneth Kuhn, Donnie Kuhn and Dale Kuhn. Friends will be received from 5-8 pm Thursday October 1, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. A Graveside Service will take place at 10 am on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Perry Cemetery. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
