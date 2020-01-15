|
|
Mildred R. "Mid" Donahue (nee: Weiss), 98, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Enclave of Newell Creek. She was born March 4, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Albert and Elizabeth Weiss. Mildred graduated from Collingwood High School in January 1939. She attended Flora Stone Mather College, East Cleveland School of Business and the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she studied piano. During the 1940's she worked at Reliance Electric and engineering as an Engineering Technician and after moving from Cleveland to Mentor, worked for 24 years in the Mentor School System as secretary to the principals, retiring in 1984. Mrs. Donahue was a past President of the Mentor Woman's Club twice and held many other offices in the Club. She was also a past President of Mentor Miscellany Club. She was an active Volunteer for Lake Hospital Systems for over 15 years. She kept active all her life with traveling abroad and in the U.S. Some of Mid's hobbies included playing piano (even into her 90's), knitting (which she made beautiful Irish knit sweaters), sewing, felting, beading, reading and working on crossword puzzles. Her real love was golf, both playing and watching it on TV. She loved the Cleveland Symphony and the Cleveland Indians and kept up with all sports, even local high schools, on TV and in the newspapers. Mid was very active in Mentor United Methodist Church, having served as Secretary on the Administrative Board for ten years; played in the Handbell Choir; was a member of Naomi Circle; took an active part in the annual Rummage Sale and the Fall Gingerbread House; Bible study, especially the Disciple classes; and looked forward every year to attending the Women’s Retreat. Survivors are her children, John "Jack" Donahue and Lynn (John) Proegler; grandchildren, Eric (Jackie) Proegler, Lara Proegler, Meghan (David) Paul, Matthew (Tish) Donahue and Michael (Sequoya) Donahue; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Calvin Weiss; special family friends, Gayle and Joyce Stalheim; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Preceding her in death are her husband, Franklin Donahue; and brother, Robert Wayne. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions may be made to Mentor United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 8600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020