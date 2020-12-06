Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred R. Klisuric (nee Wransky), age 94, of Eastlake, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Klisuric passed away December 4, 2020 and was born on October 3, 1926 in Cleveland, OH.Mildred was a former resident of Wickliffe for over 60 years where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and belonged to the Legion of Mary and Altar Rosary Society. She also thoroughly enjoyed crocheting and baking.Mildred was the dearest mother of Dale (Claudia), Jim (Sandy) and Jack (Jackie); devoted grandmother of Megan (Matt) Patriquin, Joshua, Greg (Kristy), Garrett (Fiancée Alexis) and great grandmother of Sawyer Patriquin and Breckin.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas; granddaughter, Wendy; brothers, Peter, Paul, Albert, Joseph, William and Steven Wransky and sister, Ann Revay.Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
