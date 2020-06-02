Mildred R. (Chopko) Pierce, age 94, of Mentor, OH, formerly of Montgomery, AL, died at home Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 1, 1926, in Trenton, NJ. Mrs. Pierce was a military wife and homemaker. She also had her realtor’s license, worked for the IRS, and worked as the administrative assistant to the Fire Chief for Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL. Mildred enjoyed being with her family, golf, sewing, and dancing with her husband to Big Band tunes. Survivors include her children, Robert (Martha) Pierce, Richard (Kathy-deceased) Pierce, Michael (Joanne) Pierce and Elizabeth P. “Lisa” Litteral; grandsons, James Litteral and Trevor Pierce; and her feline companion, Lori. Preceding Mildred in death are her husband of 41 years, Lt. Col. Leon A. Pierce; parents, Michael Joseph and Elizabeth Chopko; infant sister, Mary Chopko; and adolescent sister, Barbara Chopko; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Pierce. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Andrew Abbey at Benedictine Monastery, 10510 Buckeye Rd., Cleveland, OH 44104 on the campus of Benedictine High School. Please meet at the Abbey. Interment will in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072 and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 83 N Miller Rd. #101, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.