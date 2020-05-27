Mile Basic, 71, of Euclid, passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born in Tinj, Croatia on March 28, 1949. Mile came to the U.S. in 1970 and lived in Cleveland before moving to Euclid in 1977. He worked proudly as a machinist and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, playing bocce and spending time with his grandchildren. Always dear to his heart, was his homeland of Croatia.He is survived by his wife, Kristina; his son: Dennis (Marija); his grandchildren: Nikola, Gabrijela and Angela; his siblings, Luka (Stoja) and Stoja of Croatia; his brother-in-law, Mate Brkic; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Luka and Slavka; and his siblings, Sime, Anica and Marija.Private Family Calling Hours at Golub Funeral Home. Family invites friends to celebrate his life at a Funeral Mass, Friday, May 29, 11am at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40 Street, Cleveland (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.