Milena Drobnic
Milena Drobnic (nee Lavrencic) age 86, beloved wife of the late Lojze “Louis”; loving mother of Daniel Drobnic of Downers Grove, Illinois and Nancy Malone (husband Raymond) of Kirtland; grandmother of Ashley and Nicole Malone, and Daniel and Abigail Drobnic; daughter of Matija and Marija (nee Kobal) Lavrencic; cherished sister of Sreco Lavrencic, Marinka Lavrencic and the late Ivanka Nusdorfer and Vladimir Lavrencic ; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Milena passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 with family at her side. Milena was born on April 4, 1934 in Planina, Slovenia. She came to the United States in 1959, settled in Euclid, OH and married her late husband Louis Drobnic that same year. She proudly became a United States Citizen.Milena lived in Willoughby Hills for 38 years before moving to Willoughby 17 years ago. She worked at Bailey Controls Company in Wickliffe, Ohio for 37 years. After retirement she spent many happy years as part of the Slovenska Pristava Pensioners Club. She was hardworking and devoted to her family and faith.Contributions may be made in memory of Milena to The Slovenian Home for the Aged, 18621 Neff Rd, Cleveland, OH 44119.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 29850 Euclid Ave. Wickliffe, OH at 12 noon. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Milena at The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday Morning 10:00-11:30. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at:www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
