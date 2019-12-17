News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Croatian Church
1369 E 40th St
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milka Gulan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milka Gulan


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milka Gulan Obituary
Milka Gulan, age 75, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born in Croatia, on November 3, 1944, to the late Stipan and Kata Nadinic. She was a cherished and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She proudly retired from GM after many years of dedicated service. Above all, her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. Milka is survived by her husband of 56 years, Petar Gulan; Ecija (Jeff) Gromack, Eddie (Barbie) Gulan and Sandy (Adam) Metz; grandchildren, Stephen (Viviana), Mia, Sam, Eric, Juliana, Ethan, Anthony, Cassidy, Haley, Serena, Niki, Anthony and Lucas; great-granddaughter, Isabella; and sisters, Bosilijka Raspovic and Dinka Lovric. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Mirko, Ante, Drago and Ivica; and sister, Jurka. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E 40th St., Cleveland. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now