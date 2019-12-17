|
Milka Gulan, age 75, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born in Croatia, on November 3, 1944, to the late Stipan and Kata Nadinic. She was a cherished and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She proudly retired from GM after many years of dedicated service. Above all, her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. Milka is survived by her husband of 56 years, Petar Gulan; Ecija (Jeff) Gromack, Eddie (Barbie) Gulan and Sandy (Adam) Metz; grandchildren, Stephen (Viviana), Mia, Sam, Eric, Juliana, Ethan, Anthony, Cassidy, Haley, Serena, Niki, Anthony and Lucas; great-granddaughter, Isabella; and sisters, Bosilijka Raspovic and Dinka Lovric. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Mirko, Ante, Drago and Ivica; and sister, Jurka. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E 40th St., Cleveland. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019