1/1
Milton S. Debelak Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial service for Milton S. Debelak Jr., 77, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Willowick, 31433 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio 44095 with Pastor Rob Mieden officiating. A resident of Euclid, Mr. Debelak was born May 16, 1943, in Euclid, and passed away August 31, 2020, at Heartland of Willoughby Nursing home. Milton worked as security for Fluid Controls and also Euclid Auxiliary and he retired from Linderme Tubing. He enjoyed men’s bible study, working on cars, going to the shooting range, old country music, camping, and spending time with his family, friends, and spoiling his cat, Fluffy. Milton is survived by his children, Betty (Bob) Santini of Mentor, Billy (Kelly) Debelak of Painesville Twp., Ralph Debelak of Painesville Twp.; step-son, Steve (Jean) Mclaughlin of Fairport Harbor; grandchildren, Russell Debelak, Robert Santini III, William (Cassie) Debelak Jr., Ethan Debelak, Tommy (Libby), Katie McLaughlin, Amie (Ken) Booth, Ron (Tiffany) Spaller, six great-grandchildren; also survived by sister, Jane (Bud) Lilley; sisters-in-laws, Coletta Jean (Late Hank) Deitrick, Jeanne (Late David) Williamson, and Norma (Tim) Wright; many nieces; and companion, Carol Lowery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Debelak Sr., Mary and Russell Williamson; wife, Sylvia; son, Eddie; brother, David Williamson; former wife, Katherin (nee Scott).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved