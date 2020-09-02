Memorial service for Milton S. Debelak Jr., 77, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Willowick, 31433 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio 44095 with Pastor Rob Mieden officiating. A resident of Euclid, Mr. Debelak was born May 16, 1943, in Euclid, and passed away August 31, 2020, at Heartland of Willoughby Nursing home. Milton worked as security for Fluid Controls and also Euclid Auxiliary and he retired from Linderme Tubing. He enjoyed men’s bible study, working on cars, going to the shooting range, old country music, camping, and spending time with his family, friends, and spoiling his cat, Fluffy. Milton is survived by his children, Betty (Bob) Santini of Mentor, Billy (Kelly) Debelak of Painesville Twp., Ralph Debelak of Painesville Twp.; step-son, Steve (Jean) Mclaughlin of Fairport Harbor; grandchildren, Russell Debelak, Robert Santini III, William (Cassie) Debelak Jr., Ethan Debelak, Tommy (Libby), Katie McLaughlin, Amie (Ken) Booth, Ron (Tiffany) Spaller, six great-grandchildren; also survived by sister, Jane (Bud) Lilley; sisters-in-laws, Coletta Jean (Late Hank) Deitrick, Jeanne (Late David) Williamson, and Norma (Tim) Wright; many nieces; and companion, Carol Lowery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Debelak Sr., Mary and Russell Williamson; wife, Sylvia; son, Eddie; brother, David Williamson; former wife, Katherin (nee Scott).