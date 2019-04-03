|
Mimi Milica Hocevar was born on March 1, 1951, to Ivanka and Franc Fajdiga, in Slovenia.
Mimi passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019.
She was the devoted wife of Janez Hocevar (1943-2006) and was the loving and talented mother of her two children, David Hocevar (Christine) and Barbara Hocevar Kalkas (Nicholas). Mimi was Babica to five wonderful grandchildren, Calypso (9), Charlize (7), Luke (7), Lilah (5), and Zara (2).
In 1970, she became a U.S. citizen and began a new life with her husband. She embraced the opportunities of America, all the while keeping to her hometown Slovenian roots and traditions. Mimi had four passions in life: raising a family, cooking Slovenian food, dancing to polka, and volunteering her time to people in need. Mimi will be remembered for always putting others before herself, her kind heart and her enthusiasm for a good button-box tune.
A celebration of life ceremony for Mimi will be held on Saturday, April 6, 10:30 a.m. at the Fairport American Slovenian Club, 617 3rd Street, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks to please consider a donation gift to one of Mimi’s cherished organizations: Meals On Wheels, C/O Lake County Council On Aging, 8520 East Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019