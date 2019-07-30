|
|
Miriam V. McCarthy recently passed away.
She grew up in Cleveland, moved with her family to East 174th St., then on to Willowick in 1961.
Miriam was involved in numerous family and neighborhood activities, including the Cub Scouts, P.T.A., card clubs and miniature clubs.
She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Jim. She is survived by sons, Tim (Cheryl) and Mike (Sue); and grandchildren, Kristen, Lyndsay and Patrick.
Funeral arrangements in Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The News-Herald on July 31, 2019