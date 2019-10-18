News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Croatian Church
1369 East 40th Street
Cleveland, OH
View Map
1929 - 2019
Mirko Stepic Obituary
Mirko Stepic, 90, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019. He was born in Grabarska Kod Centingrad, Croatia on Feb. 18, 1929. Mirko was a resident of Willoughby for the past 15 years after moving from Mentor. He was a maintenance worker of 25 years at Universal Screw Machine, retiring in 1994. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janja (nee Samardzija); his loving daughter, Tina Valentic (Nikola); his grandchildren, John Valentic (Julie) and Nikolina Mansell (Phillip); his great-grandchildren, Gianna, Lilia, Marco, Ariella, Nikolas and Isla; and nephews, Zvonko and Charlie of Canada. He was preceded in death by his brother, Nikola (Milka) of Canada. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Mirko at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28990 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 East 40th Street, Cleveland (Please Meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
