1/1
Mitch Mutum-Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitch Mutum-Smith, age 28, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born March 17th, 1992 making St. Patrick’s Day his special holiday.Mitch’s passions were the CAVS and the Green Bay Packers, all animals, a broad range of music and a good debate about anything. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss his infectious laugh. He loved his truck and his dog “Roger”.Mitch is the loving son of Janna (Chris Latkovich) Mutum and Randy (Pam) Smith; dearest grandson of Jan and Jerry Garcia, Dorothy and Stan Smith; beloved nephew of John (Cheryl) Mutum, Jackie (Jeff) Swope, Juju (Daryl) Deckard and Scott (Tracy) Smith; treasured BFF of Kelly, special sibling to Connor, Abbey and Brenden and cousin of many.The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, August 21st, 2020 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM at The Abbey.Donations can be made in Mitch’s name to the Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty OH 44072 or Just Pit-A-Bull Dog Rescue, A 13338 Boston Rd., Strongsville, OH 44143.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved