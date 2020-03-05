|
Mitchell E. "Mitch" Allen, 61, of Concord Township, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Nov. 13, 1958 in Anaheim, Calif., he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years. Mitch was an incredible multi-sport athlete, both in high school and college, which led to his induction into the Willoughby South Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001. His competitive nature carried into his golfing adventures. Not bringing home "The Corndog" from his yearly Cross Creek golf trip was one of his greatest accomplishments. Mitch was a "grass farmer" as he put it. He knew the golf business from the outside in. Mitch started his golf career out west working on the grounds and laying the framework of new courses. He was best known for his hard work at Lost Nation Golf Course in Willoughby. Mitch was the superintendent at Lost Nation for 29 years. While there, he enhanced the golf course’s aesthetics with a clubhouse renovation, made changes to the irrigation system resulting in an environmentally sound land configuration, and created a family-friendly atmosphere for his patrons. He was a good man, a true gentleman, who cared for people through coaching, mentoring, teaching, and offering support. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Mitch loved teaching his children and grandchildren life’s greatest lessons. Mitch was the beloved husband of eight years to Linda G. (nee Hambleton) Allen; loving father of Bradley Allen (Vanessa Pintabona), Samantha (Clinton) Jones, Jessica (Jeff) Scott and Taylor (Phil) Bojc; cherished grandfather of Josephine, P.J., Ophelia, Wyatt and Quinn; son of MaryAnn (nee Broden) Allen; brother of Victoria Huebner, Michael (Kelly) Allen, Joy (Mark) Sherry, and David Allen; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. "Dick" Allen; son, Rob Allen; brother, Daniel K. Allen; granddaughter, Lily; and brother-in-law, Max Huebner. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 5:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Currier will officiate the service. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020