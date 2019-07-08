Mass of Christian Burial for Molly M. Continenza (nee Richards), age 88, a longtime Wickliffe resident, will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. (Please Meet at Church). Molly was a loving mother of four sons, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with her family at her bedside. Molly was born on October 30, 1930, in Ottawa, Canada, to Tom and Sarah Richards. On February 19, 1949, Molly married the love of her life, Vince Continenza. They raised four sons, Vince, Rick, Ronnie, and Tony, as well as her brother, Bob Richards. Molly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vince; father, Tom; and mother, Sarah; sister, Christina; and two brothers, Fred (Charlotte) and George (Gloria). Molly was a full-time wife and mother; taking care of her family was the most important thing in her life. Her family was everything to her and she was everything to her family. She had a passion for cooking, making sauce every week for Sunday’s spaghetti dinner, which was just one of her many talents. Molly was a frequent visitor at the Community Centers in Wickliffe, Willoughby Hills, Mentor and the JFK Center. She made many great friends and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Molly absolutely loved baseball; she was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She is survived by her four sons, Vince (Cindy), Rick (Sally), Ronnie, Tony (Daneen); brother, Bob (Anne); and sister, Pat (Rod, deceased). Grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 12; Vince and Cindy’s family, Nathan and Anna; grandchildren, Domenick, Zakk and Hydrick; great-grandchildren. Rick and Sally’s family, Erica (Ron), Tiffany, James (Yuki), Christina (Jeff); grandchildren, Anthony, Ricky, Leia and Larkin; great-grandchildren. Ronnie has been blessed to serve and be a part of the lives of thousands of students at Grand River Academy (1988-1996) and Kenston High School (1996-present). Tony and Daneen’s family, Alecia (Kevin), Vince (Michelle), Salvatore (Victoria), Anthony (Amber); grandchildren, Nicholas, Micayla, Julian, Avery, and Angelina; great-grandchildren. Molly was an aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Wednesday, July 10 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. where she will be laid to eternal rest next to her loving husband, Vince. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on July 10, 2019