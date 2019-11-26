Home

Monas Harry Brush Jr. Obituary
A celebration of the Life of Monas Harry “Mont” Brush, Jr., 66, of Madison, will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at The American Legion Post 601, 1725 Hubbard Road, Madison from 3 to 7 p.m. Mr. Brush passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born January 10, 1953 in Jamestown, PA, he was a longtime Lake County resident. He was avid outdoorsman and sportsman, loved fishing, sports and cars. He was a gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back and spoiled Kim rotten along with his dog, Sadie. Mont was a welder by trade and was the owner of Brush Welding in Eastlake, his family's business. He also was the former owner The Cottage Bar and Restaurant in the Eastlake harbor. Survivors are his wife, Kimberly Blackburn-Brush; siblings, Kimm (Sam) Purkey, Roger (Lisa) Lowe, Tommy (Trish) Blades; niece, Pearl; and nephew, Thomas, that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monnie and Darlene Brush. Truly a loss to all who loved him.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
