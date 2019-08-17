Home

Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
16550 Rock Creek Road
Thompson, OH
View Map
Monica J. (Hovanec) Karl


1935 - 2019
Monica J. (Hovanec) Karl Obituary
Monica J. Karl (nee: Hovanec) age 83 of Montville Twp., died August 16, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born December 4, 1935 in Collier, PA, she has been a resident of Montville since 1968. Monica was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan. She also enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, Cavilers and her favorite college football team was The Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling with friends and arts and crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include her children: Paul (Connie) Karl of Columbus, Patrick (Valeri) Karl of Aurora and Kristina Karl of Mentor; grandchildren: Jesse (Becky) Hendershot of Columbus, Marissa and Roylynn Karl; great grandchildren: Emily, Colin and Matthew Hendershot. She also leaves siblings: Beverly (Lowell) Matthews of Lorton, VA, William B. (Linda) Hovanec of Morristown, FL, and Gloria (Ronald) Williams of Camden, MI.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy R. Karl, whom she married May 28, 1960; and brother, David Hovanec.The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Road, Thompson, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery.The family suggests donations to Montville Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Montville, 44064; St. Jude Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now, or the , https://donate.cancer.orgInformation and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
