Monica L. Puchan, 63, of Painesville Twp., passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cleveland Metro Hospital. She was born September 25, 1956 in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Kulick) Thompson. Monica graduated from Conneaut High School and the Ashtabula Joint Vocational School in 1975. She married the love of her life, Steve Puchan, on June 18, 1988. In her younger years, she was the advertising coordinator at K-Mart stores. Monica was an entrepreneur, starting her business, Quality Cleaning, in Painesville from the ground up. Monica built her business over the last 20 years that employed many. Through her business, she helped many with her kind and loving nature. She enjoyed sewing, their horses, baking, and shopping. She enjoyed her yearly trips to Florida, and going on cruises with her husband. She and her husband also enjoyed taking long rides on their Harley together. Monica is survived by her husband of 31 years, Steve; siblings, Frank (Sandra) Thompson, Mark Thompson, Cindy (Bob) Edkins, Renee (Tom) Monda, and Tina (John) Kucera; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace St. Joseph Church, 3312 Lake Ave., Ashtabula. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences at www.ducro.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019