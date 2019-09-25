|
|
Monica (nee Edwards) McKinley, age 62, of Burton, passed away on September 24, 2019. Monica was born January 16, 1957 to Oliver and Lillian (nee: Hissa) Edwards in Cleveland. She was a 1975 graduate of Cardinal High School. Monica married Richard McKinley on December 29, 1978. Monica was a mechanic for the business she ran with her husband, Munson Radiator, and thencontinued in her field for Ohio State Parks, mainly Punderson State Park. Her hobbies included Harley Davidson motorcycles, boating, restoring cars and motorcycles, skeet and trap shooting, and she was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Survivors include her siblings, Diane (Edward) Moss, Cara Edwards and Rodney (Nancy) Edwards; nieces, Michelle Moss, Devra (Bart) Moser, Erin (Nate) Diaz, Sheila (John) Fabiny, Crystal (Duane) Burn; and nephew, Travis Edwards. Monica is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years; and her parents. The family will receive friends on September 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home (116 South St. Chardon, OH) with a designated time for memorialization immediately following. The family suggests donations to the . Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019