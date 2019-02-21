Monroe J. Turner III age 60, beloved husband for 31 years of Randie (nee Skinner); loving father of Jessica and Christine Turner; cherished son of Monroe J. Turner Jr. and Carol (nee Collise) and son-in-law of Kenneth and Bonnie Skinner; dearest brother of Ray (wife Vicki), Mike, and Scott, and brother-in-law of Keith (wife Anne), Scott (wife Kim), and Greg (wife Olga); dear uncle and great-uncle of Madeline and Jonathan Turner, and many others. Contributions may be made in memory of Monroe to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.Monroe “Jim” Turner III was a resident of Willoughby Hills for 17 years. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 979 and Whitetails Unlimited. He played for Shannon Fence, The Spiders and several other baseball teams. Jim graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1976. He was a longtime employee (over 40 years) of Arcelor-Mittal Steel, formerly LTV Steel and Republic Steel. Jim’s hobbies included hunting, baseball and traveling. He received the most enjoyment in life from being surrounded by family & friends, hunting big bucks, playing outfield and adventure activities on vacations.His family remembers him as hardworking, humble, dedicated, selfless, funny, smart, always smiling, cracking jokes and playing games. Jim was the best friend anyone could have.Jim was a Lifebanc organ donor which is expected to change the lives of 50-100 people.Celebration of Life Service Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 5 PM at the funeral home. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Monroe at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 CHhardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday from 12 to 2 PM and 3 to 5 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary