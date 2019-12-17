|
|
Morris L. Finney Jr. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (nee Page); dear father of Morris L. Finney lll, of Beachwood, OH, Adrienne Zucker Tildsley (Sidney), of Lyndhurst, OH and Allison Finney (Linda Sullivan), of Eastlake, OH; dear grandfather of Jennifer L. Finney, Jessica L. Brown (Joel), Michael R. Zucker (Lizzy), Danniele E. Zucker, Ricky J. Zucker and the late Morris L. Finney IV; dear great-grandfather of Elianna Klein, Joseph Kowalcyk, Miles Brown, Edie Zucker and Henry Zucker. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to the Disabled Veterans of America (DVA.org). Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. in the Lake View Cemetery Mausoleum, (inside the Mayfield Rd. gate) Cleveland, OH. Shiva will be observed after the service until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the residence, 23645 Letchworth Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122. For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to www.brown-forward.com. Brown-Forward Service 216-752-1200.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019