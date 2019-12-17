Home

POWERED BY

Services
BROWN FORWARD INC
17022 CHAGRIN BLVD
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
(216) 752-1200
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Cemetery Mausoleum (inside the Mayfield Rd. gate)
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at the residence - after service until 8 PM
23645 Letchworth Rd.
Beachwood, OH
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the residence
23645 Letchworth Rd.
Beachwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Finney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris L. Finney Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris L. Finney Jr. Obituary
Morris L. Finney Jr. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (nee Page); dear father of Morris L. Finney lll, of Beachwood, OH, Adrienne Zucker Tildsley (Sidney), of Lyndhurst, OH and Allison Finney (Linda Sullivan), of Eastlake, OH; dear grandfather of Jennifer L. Finney, Jessica L. Brown (Joel), Michael R. Zucker (Lizzy), Danniele E. Zucker, Ricky J. Zucker and the late Morris L. Finney IV; dear great-grandfather of Elianna Klein, Joseph Kowalcyk, Miles Brown, Edie Zucker and Henry Zucker. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to the Disabled Veterans of America (DVA.org). Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. in the Lake View Cemetery Mausoleum, (inside the Mayfield Rd. gate) Cleveland, OH. Shiva will be observed after the service until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the residence, 23645 Letchworth Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122. For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to www.brown-forward.com. Brown-Forward Service 216-752-1200.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -