Mozelle Thomas, age 78, and Painesville resident for the past 54 years, passed away on December 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 6, 1941 to the late James and Petrenella Thomas of Chauncey, GA. He was drafted and served honorably in the Vietnam War. After returning home, he married his wife of 53 years, Bonnie. Mozelle served as a Deacon at Union Pentecostal Church in Painesville. He worked as a chemical operator at Lubrizol until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Tracy (Philip) Mathews and Lisa Thomas; granddaughters, Camille (Greg) Mikut, Cierra Marshall, and Caitlyn Marshall; great-grandchildren, Braylan Hairston, Madison Mikut, and Chase Clark; siblings, Mildred Anderson, Celestine (Joe, Sr.) Thomas, Walter (Louella) Earl, Louis (Brenda) Edward, and Gwendolyn (Rev. Gary) Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters, and two brothers. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson St., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio with military honors. Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019