Murray G. “Doc” Winchell M.D., of Waite Hill, Ohio, passed away peacefully onOctober 7, 2019. He was born in Painesville, Ohio, on July 14, 1931. He attended Fairport Harding High School where he was the football team captain his senior year and a valedictorian. He continued to play football for Kent State University, but then transferred to The Ohio State University where he ultimately graduated from Medical School and married his high school sweetheart, Bette (Elizabeth). In 1961, he opened his practice in Kirtland, Ohio and for the next 43 years, he was the town doctor. As a founding member of the Lake County Blue Coats, he was responsible for awarding college scholarships to many local students. He was also actively involved in the Kirtland Kiwanis, Holden Arboretum, Lake County West Hospital, and athletics at Kirtland High School, where he was the football team doctor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing orchids, a good joke, the Kirtland Wine Fighting Society, and the company of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Freida Winchell; his sister, Sally Clement; his daughter, Susan Suski; and grandson, Thadeous Suski. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bette (Elizabeth); his son, Charles (Mary) Winchell; his daughter, Cari (Patrick) Gerbracht; and grandson, Jess Gerbracht. At Docs request, his body has been donated to The Ohio State University School of Medicine to assist in the education of the next generation of physicians. The family will receive guests October 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kirtlander Party Center, 9270 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland, Ohio 44094 with an informal memorial service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake County Blue Coats, Kirtland Kiwanis, or the Kirtland High School football team.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019