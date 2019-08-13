|
|
Myra F. Jerkic, age 84, passed away Aug. 12, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born May 25, 1935 in Cleveland.Myra is the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Antonia; loving sister of Sonja Jerkic; cousin of Jim (Pat) Kalin, Beatrice Jerkich, Louis Jerkich, Rose Weber (deceased) (and her children, Linda (Bill) Scott, John Weber, Peggy Weber), Valeria Cekada, Mildred Lumley (deceased) (and her children, Jenny Kuczek and Brian Lumley); long time and dear friend of Connie Bates Martinez and many others.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 175 E. 200 St. in Euclid where family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m.Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers, contributions to , Hospice of the Western Reserve or a in Myra’s name would be appreciated.Online obituary and guestbook at www.brickmanbros.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019