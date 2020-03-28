|
Myrtle Irene Austin, age 87 of Concord, passed away March 26, 2020 at the David Simpson House of the Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born January 16, 1933 in Hickory, N.C. to the late Ernest and Ada (Smith) Starr. She married Robert J. Austin May 4, 1963 in Indianapolis, Indiana.Mert attended Claremont Central High School in Hickory, North Carolina. She graduated from Anderson College and Theological Seminary in 1957 with a BA degree in Biological Science with a minor in English. She proceeded to go on to the University of Indiana graduating with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She was a practicing dental hygienist for 19 years. Mert was a Nursery School Teacher at Hope Ridge Nursery School for 30 years. She was a very active volunteer for many years at the Holden Arboretum where she was a guide for school age children teaching them trees, flowers, birds and insects. Also guiding as well during maple sugar season at the Sugar Bush. She also enjoyed her volunteer time at the Arboretum gift shop the Tree House. She volunteered in the community as well with Cloth-a-Child and Hope Chest. She was an active member of Chapter AH PEO. Mert was a longtime member of both Painesville United Methodist Church and Hope Ridge United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She will be sorely missed by those whom she was known as a wonderful friend and “Official” hugger.Myrtle Austin was a beloved wife, a wonderful mother and an unforgettable grandmother. She is survived by her husband Robert J.; daughters: Phyllis (Ken) Ostrom of Cody, Wyoming and Theresa (John) Leatherman of Westfield Center, Ohio; her grandchildren: Adelle, Claire, Mariel and Joshua.She was preceded in death by her parents as well as sisters: Viola, Mabel and Ruth and brothers Jay, Carroll, James, Alvin and Frank. The family will hold a private memorial service at Painesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jan Yandell officiating. Burial will take place in Mentor Cemetery. Gifts can be made to Painesville United Methodist Church Memorial Music Fund, St. Gabriel’s Food Pantry or The Holden Arboretum.Online condolences and obituary available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020