Myrtle Wilburn Connolly
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of life service for Myrtle Wilburn Connolly will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 28870 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills. Interment is in Whitehaven Cemetery.She was born on July 2, 1924 in Weeksburg, KY and passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Concord, Ohio after a short illness. Myrtle was a wonderful Christian Woman who set an example of how one should live and treat others her entire life. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church since 1958; where she was a Sunday School Teacher and volunteer for 40 years in many nursing homes in the area. She loved her church family and thanks them for many years of friendship.She retired from Willoughby-Eastlake Schools.Myrtle is survived by daughter, Marie Guiney; sons: Ron Connolly, Rick Connolly, and Rodney Connolly; stepson, William Connolly and stepdaughter, Johnnie Connolly; grandmother, great grandmother and aunt of many.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Connolly, sisters: Ruby, Mable, Christine, and June; brothers: Ray and Fred; son Leslie, and stepchildren: Paul Connolly, Jr., Betty Hackney, and Arthur Connolly.Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences in this difficult time.
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved