Celebration of life service for Myrtle Wilburn Connolly will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 28870 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills. Interment is in Whitehaven Cemetery.She was born on July 2, 1924 in Weeksburg, KY and passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Concord, Ohio after a short illness. Myrtle was a wonderful Christian Woman who set an example of how one should live and treat others her entire life. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church since 1958; where she was a Sunday School Teacher and volunteer for 40 years in many nursing homes in the area. She loved her church family and thanks them for many years of friendship.She retired from Willoughby-Eastlake Schools.Myrtle is survived by daughter, Marie Guiney; sons: Ron Connolly, Rick Connolly, and Rodney Connolly; stepson, William Connolly and stepdaughter, Johnnie Connolly; grandmother, great grandmother and aunt of many.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Connolly, sisters: Ruby, Mable, Christine, and June; brothers: Ray and Fred; son Leslie, and stepchildren: Paul Connolly, Jr., Betty Hackney, and Arthur Connolly.Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.