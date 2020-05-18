Myrtlene C. Davis
Myrtlene C. Davis, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mapleview Country Villa, Chardon, OH. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Visit www.brunners.com to view full obituary.


Published in News-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
