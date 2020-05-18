Myrtlene C. Davis, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mapleview Country Villa, Chardon, OH. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Visit www.brunners.com to view full obituary.
Published in News-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.