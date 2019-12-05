|
Graveside services for Nadine F. (Klein) Miller, 90, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Willoughby Memorial Gardens, 38660 Lakeshore Boulevard, Willoughby. Nadine passed away December 4, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. Born August 7, 1929 in Cleveland, she had lived in Lake County since 1959, formerly of Euclid. Don and Nadine were longtime members of Chagrin Lagoons Yacht Club in Eastlake. Nadine retired from the Willoughby-Eastlake School System, where she was longtime teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Survivors include her children, Gregory (Debbie) Klein, Lindsay (Jim) McDonnell, Jeffrey (Cindy) Klein, and Scott (Peggy) Klein; step-daughter, Deborah Daniels; grandchildren, Becky Klein, David Klein, Meghan Martin, Matthew McDonnell, Andrew Klein, Katie Klein, Christi Klein and Jenny Baker; five great-grandchildren; and step-granddaughter, Candace Daniels-Sealey. She also leaves behind her nephew, Alan Reed and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Miller, on April 12, 2019. Her parents, Albert and Ella (Baer) Reed; brother, Stanley Reed; and step-son, David Miller, are also deceased. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Unit 110, Independence, OH 44131 or Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019