Nancy (Strubbe) Bregar, 57, of Lake Road, Ashtabula, died unexpectedly at her home the morning of Feb. 22. She is the wife of Bill Bregar, a native of Kirtland.Nancy was a well-known seamstress who worked at home. She had customers from Ashtabula and throughout Northeast Ohio, doing everything from hemming pants and sewing on a button, to her real passion, altering beautiful wedding dresses. Her sewing skills were matched by her warm personality.Nancy made clothes for her daughters, Erin and Kayla, including Halloween costumes and prom dresses. She was very committed to her daughters, taking them to many activities, like dance, piano, singing lessons, ice skating, and sports. She did legal assistant work for many years, sewing in the off-hours and weekends at her business, Seams Unique. She worked at the Thayer and Naylor law firm in Conneaut, Ashtabula County Western County Court in Geneva and the Dworken & Bernstein firm in Painesville. In 2016, she left Dworken & Bernstein and realized her dream of being a full-time seamstress. She married Bill Bregar that summer, in a wedding at Lakehouse Inn in Geneva and honeymooned in Montreal.She took many wonderful vacations with her family. The beach was her favorite destination. One recent highlight was when she accompanied her husband on a business trip to Denver in early February. They toured an exhibit on the history of pioneering French fashion house Christian Dior.Just in the last month or two, Nancy planned and coordinated construction to turn her house and Seams Unique into a real, professional showplace, complete with a private changing room, something she long desired. Sadly, she died soon after the work was finished, but was overjoyed to have a few brides use and admire it.Nancy was born on Aug. 3, 1961, to Robert and Lona (Buttermore) Garbutt. For elementary school and junior high, she attended Cleveland Municipal Schools in the gifted and talented program. She graduated from Conneaut High School in 1979, where she played clarinet in the marching band.Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ashtabula Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 526 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula. Burial will be in East Trumbull Cemetery.Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the OSU Extension Office, 39 Wall St., Jefferson, OH 44047, memo line: 4-H Nancy Bregar, to support 4-H sewing groups.The Fleming & Billman Funeral Homes and staff are honored to serve the Nancy Bregar family. Visit fleming-billman.com to view obituary, express condolences, or light a candle.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019