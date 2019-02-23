Home

Nancy A. Byler, 55, a longtime Mentor resident, passed away February 19, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born November 14, 1963 in Cleveland.Mrs. Byler spent most of her time with family, mostly her grandchildren. She worked for years as a dietary aide in nursing homes but more recently was doing home health care and loved that.Survivors are her husband, Allen; children, Nicole (fiancé JP Wargo) Byler, and Jessica (fiancé Joshua Blake) Byler; grandchildren, Jaxon, and Riley; and her siblings, Kim (Vince) Ingoglia, and Rick (Carla Christianson) Strazisar.She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cecilia Strazisar; and her brother, Jamie Strazisar.The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service to conclude the gathering will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at All Souls Cemetery (Please meet at the cemetery.)Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
