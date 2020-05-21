Nancy A. (Hlad) Gabor
Nancy A. (Hlad) Gabor, age 78, of Mentor, passed away May 19, 2020, at the Jennings Center in Garfield Heights. She was born on August 28, 1941, in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Gabor had worked as a secretary, in the accounting department, for Fasson in Painesville; prior to that, she had worked as a teacher’s aide for Sterling Morton Elementary School. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Mentor and also of AMVETS Post #109 in Mentor-on-the-Lake. She is survived by her sons, David (Cynthia) Gabor and Stephen (Sherrie) Gabor; grandchildren, Amanda, Peter, Lindsay, and Kayla; sister, Evelyn (Jim) Roberts; and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; parents, Ralph and Annette (Leksan) Hlad; and brother, Jim Hlad. A private family funeral service was held. Interment was in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lake County Council on Aging, 8520 East Ave., Mentor, OH 44060, or online at www.lccoa.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
