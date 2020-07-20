Nancy A. Knapp (nee Baranowski) age 77, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Hts. She was born on June 14, 1943 in Cleveland. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Collinwood High School. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan, but an even bigger fan of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved doing crafts in her spare time in which she was extremely talented. She also enjoyed travelling and created many happy memories.Nancy was the beloved wife of Ralph; loving mother of Gary (Catherine), Sharon (John) Kidner, Dennis (Michelle); dear grandmother of Olivia and Tyler, John and Grace Kidner, and Lydia, Reece, and Nathan; sister of Jean McCarthy; aunt of many nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her mother, Angela Baranowski (nee Krnel); sister, Roberta Gill; aunt, Mary Krnel.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday July 23 at 10 AM at St. Bede the Venerable, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd. in Mentor (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH).Interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Wednesday from 4-7 PM (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Bede Food Pantry.