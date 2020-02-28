|
|
Nancy A. Reed, age 80, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH. She was born July 7, 1939 in East Cleveland, OH to the late Joseph Y. Matthews and Helen May (Hunter) Matthews. Loving wife of the late Claud E. Reed; beloved mother of Darrell Reed (wife, Tracey) and Karen Magerko (husband, John) and grandmother of Ryan, Nathan and Dylan Reed and Alia and Jonathan Magerko; sister of the late David James Matthews (wife, Patt), the late Victor Matthews (wife, Sally) and Ellen Lynn Lariviere; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Mrs. Reed was a retired secretary for the Fire Department of the City of Mentor. She started working with the city in 1982 in Police administration progressing to Parks and Recreation and finally finding her home in the Fire Department. Nancy was a member of Mentor Presbyterian Church having served as an Elder and deacon. She began her masonic journey in Western Reserve Assembly #29 Order of Rainbow for Girls and earned her Grand Cross of Color in June 1958. She was a 60-year member of Western Reserve Chapter #71 Order of Eastern Star. Nancy was a life member of the Welsh National Gymanfa Ganu Association, the Ladies Auxiliary #387 and the Lake County Chapter #28 of the Public Employee Retiree's Inc. She particularly enjoyed her monthly lunches with the Collinwood Class of 1957 lunch bunch. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mentor Presbyterian Church, 5885 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. A private family inurnment will be in Acacia Memorial Park, Mayfield Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Mentor Presbyterian Church, 5885 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060 or UH Seidman Cancer Center (UHgiving.org). Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020