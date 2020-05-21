Nancy Anger, 78, of Eastlake, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Lake Hospital in Willoughby with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nancy was an active participant in her life. While in high school, she was a member of many clubs and organizations and was a cheerleader and on the homecoming court. After her marriage to her husband, Fred, whom she had known since childhood, she was a homemaker and stay at home mom and was very active in her children’s school and activities as the cheerleading coach and president of the Parents’ Club at St. Justin Martyr. She was the first woman lector at St. Justin Martyr parish. She also coached cheerleading at Cleveland State. After her children were grown, Nancy went on to earn her nursing degree and spent her career caring for the sick and elderly at area nursing homes where she touched the lives of many of her patients and their families. In her spare time, she loved to travel and had made several trips to Europe including visiting Medjugorje with friends and family. She was an avid reader with history being her favorite subject. Nancy was pleased to be able to be part of the planning and participation in the class reunions held for AlmaMater, North High School, and for the opportunity to reconnect with cherished friends and classmates. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family, and especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her. Nancy is survived by her husband, Fred; daughters, Tari (Bob) Hoose and Heidi (Tim) Delaney; son, Tom; grandchildren, Jessica Stern, Jeff Rau, Chelsea (Ian) Lewis, Kait Delaney, Cassie (fiancé Justin Abbatemarco), and Danny Hoose. She also leaves behind her brother, William Boback; nephew, Shaun Boback; and niece, Amy (Jason) Chapman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Agnes Boback; and brother, Daniel Boback. A private family ceremony will be held to honor her memory. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Nancy. Arrangements by Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, AKA Monreal Funeral Home, Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020.