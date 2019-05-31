|
|
Nancy Ann Hayden, born July 28, 1964. Nancy fell asleep in death on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Nancy was a vibrant and loving person who really won the hearts of those having the pleasure of knowing her. She was truly concerned in helping others with her practicality and candor. Nancy passed too early in her life, she was loved and appreciated by those who knew her, and she will be missed dearly.Nancy was employed by Service Experts HVAC, and her personality was perfect for her occupation as a public relations rep. Her hobbies were cooking, design and home improvement. She enjoyed taking on crafty projects around her home, all with great results. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Jean (nee Evar) Hayden. She is survived by her two sisters, Lynn Bernard (Bob Quail) and Donna (Clint) Ballash; nephews Chad (Kanae) Ballash and Derek Ballash; many cousins; her dear friends, Tina and Terri; countless friends and associates; and not to forget, Phoenix, her cat. She was a resident of Lake County all her life. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The West Woods Pavilion, 9465 Kinsman Road, Novelty, Ohio 44072. Coffee and light food will be served.Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at:www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019