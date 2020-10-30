1/1
Nancy Ann Johnson
Nancy Ann Johnson, age 81, of Troy passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. She was born on July 24, 1939 in Perrysburg, OH to the late James and Vera (Hufford) Wiser. Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years: Charles Johnson of Troy; daughter: Jennifer (Scott) Palombi of Troy; grandchildren: Noah and AnnMarie Palombi of Troy; and a sister: Peggy Snyder of Spokane, WA. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother: James Wiser.She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy and was a bank secretary in Perry for 25 years.Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH with Pastor Dale Christian officiating. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 AM on Monday at the funeral home. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
NOV
2
Service
10:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
