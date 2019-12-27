|
Nancy E. Krahe (nee Gauntner), age 78, of Wickliffe, passed away Dec. 26, 2019. Nancy is the beloved wife of Louis; dear mother of Eileen (Nick) Doljac, Mary (Les) Ciancibello, Greg (Jen) Krahe; grandmother of Nick, Katie, and Anthony Doljac, Kaela and Allison Ciancibello, Nolan, Kylie (deceased), and Kailyn Krahe; sister of Mary Ann Siskovich (deceased) (husband, Paul). A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019