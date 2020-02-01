|
Nancy E. Lowrie (nee Cross), age 83, of Chagrin Falls. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. "Lefty"; loving mother of Ann Marie (Andrew) Gruber, Michael (deceased) (Kathy), Kevin (Pat), Tim (Michele), D.J. (Jane), Donna Krzysiak and Dan (Tracy); dearest grandmother of 19; dear great-grandmother of nine; sister of Arthur (late Carol) Cross and the following deceased, Martha (John) Cannell and Margaret (Edward) Laturell. Nancy was a longtime and active parishioner at Church of the Holy Angels in Chagrin Falls. She was a volunteer for the USO and also at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Cleveland. Friends received at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls 44023 (2.5 miles North of Rt. 422), Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 4 at Church of the Holy Angels, 18205 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls, 44023 at 10 a.m. (please meet at church). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020