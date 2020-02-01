Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John Funeral Home
16381 Chillicothe Rd.
Bainbridge Twp, OH 44023
(440) 708-1855
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Funeral Home
16381 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Angels
18205 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lowrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. (Cross) Lowrie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy E. (Cross) Lowrie Obituary
Nancy E. Lowrie (nee Cross), age 83, of Chagrin Falls. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. "Lefty"; loving mother of Ann Marie (Andrew) Gruber, Michael (deceased) (Kathy), Kevin (Pat), Tim (Michele), D.J. (Jane), Donna Krzysiak and Dan (Tracy); dearest grandmother of 19; dear great-grandmother of nine; sister of Arthur (late Carol) Cross and the following deceased, Martha (John) Cannell and Margaret (Edward) Laturell. Nancy was a longtime and active parishioner at Church of the Holy Angels in Chagrin Falls. She was a volunteer for the USO and also at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Cleveland. Friends received at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls 44023 (2.5 miles North of Rt. 422), Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 4 at Church of the Holy Angels, 18205 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls, 44023 at 10 a.m. (please meet at church). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -