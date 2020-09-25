Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy E. Varner (nee DiNatle), age 71, of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Varner passed away September 22, 2020, and was born on November 17, 1948 in Windber, PA. Nancy was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church where she was also a member of the Isabella Guild and an Auxiliary Member with American Legion Post 214. Nancy enjoyed gardening, especially her flower beds, traveling to many places and going out and about. Nancy was the beloved wife of Daniel for 53 years; dearest mother of Alisa Audet, Dan (Kim) Varner, Candace Varner, Jesse Varner and Chris Varner; devoted grandmother nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of one sister and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her two sisters and three brothers. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH at a later date. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
