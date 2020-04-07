Home

POWERED BY

Services
David C Brickman Funeral Service
29801 Lakeland Blvd
Wickliffe, OH 44092
(440) 953-0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy O'Malley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Elizabeth O'Malley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Elizabeth O'Malley Obituary
Nancy Elizabeth O’Malley (nee Mullin), age 77, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020, in Avon Lake, Ohio. Nancy was preceded in death by her adored parents, Edward and Agnes (O’Brien); her sister, Ellen Bass; and brother, Joseph. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. O’Malley; her son, Thomas P. O’Malley (Sharon); granddaughters, Ava Elizabeth and Meredith Margret O’Malley; and six siblings, Michael, Thomas, Carol Hanlon (Pat), Linda, Edward (Mary Ann) and Maureen (partner, Tom Kofron). Nancy was a devoted aunt, niece, cousin, sister-in-law and inspiration to her family, network of professional colleagues and innumerable friends. She was Student Council President (1961) of Ursuline Academy of the Sacred Heart High School, a summa cum laude graduate of Cleveland State University and a certified public accountant. While Nancy loved traveling with her husband to Spain and other parts of Europe as well as cruising the Caribbean, she was happiest at home in front of her fireplace and surrounded with loved ones. Nancy was an avid pinochle card player, loved to read and was on the forefront of women’s liberation. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private with a memorial celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. David C Brickman Funeral Home 440 - 953 - 0505
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -