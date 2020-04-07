|
|
Nancy Elizabeth O’Malley (nee Mullin), age 77, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020, in Avon Lake, Ohio. Nancy was preceded in death by her adored parents, Edward and Agnes (O’Brien); her sister, Ellen Bass; and brother, Joseph. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. O’Malley; her son, Thomas P. O’Malley (Sharon); granddaughters, Ava Elizabeth and Meredith Margret O’Malley; and six siblings, Michael, Thomas, Carol Hanlon (Pat), Linda, Edward (Mary Ann) and Maureen (partner, Tom Kofron). Nancy was a devoted aunt, niece, cousin, sister-in-law and inspiration to her family, network of professional colleagues and innumerable friends. She was Student Council President (1961) of Ursuline Academy of the Sacred Heart High School, a summa cum laude graduate of Cleveland State University and a certified public accountant. While Nancy loved traveling with her husband to Spain and other parts of Europe as well as cruising the Caribbean, she was happiest at home in front of her fireplace and surrounded with loved ones. Nancy was an avid pinochle card player, loved to read and was on the forefront of women’s liberation. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private with a memorial celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. David C Brickman Funeral Home 440 - 953 - 0505
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020