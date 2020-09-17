1/1
Nancy Ellen Pazderak
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ellen Pazderak, age 87 of Russell Township, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Nancy was born to the late Stephen and Mary Buday on June 29, 1933.Nancy spent her early childhood in the Cleveland area but soon moved with her family to Chester Township in Geauga County. Nancy was a graduate of Chester School and began preparations for a career in nursing before her marriage to her husband, Richard Pazderak.A devoted and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, Nancy enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for her family, especially over the holidays. She was a lover of nature and animals, never one to deny the adoption of a stray cat or dog. Nancy continued this empathy throughout her life, often donating to various charities and organizations.Nancy is survived in her immediate family by her husband, Richard Pazderak, and sons Christopher and Matthew, along with Matthew’s wife, Susan. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Owen, Benjamin and Maggie. A private service is being planned for the family at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved