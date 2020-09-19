Nancy Ellen Pazderak, age 87, of Russell Township, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Nancy was born to the late Stephen and Mary Buday on June 29, 1933.Nancy spent her early childhood in the Cleveland area but soon moved with her family to Chester Township in Geauga County. Nancy was a graduate of Chester School and began preparations for a career in nursing before her marriage to her husband, Richard Pazderak.A devoted and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, Nancy enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for her family, especially over the holidays. She was a lover of nature and animals, never one to deny the adoption of a stray cat or dog. Nancy continued this empathy throughout her life, often donating to various charities and organizations.Nancy is survived in her immediate family by her husband, Richard, and sons, Christopher and Matthew, along with Matthew’s wife Susan. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Owen, Benjamin and Maggie. A private service is being planned for the family at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
