Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy Galeazzo Souder, 69, will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 8th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Nancy was born September 16, 1950, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to John and Aleth (Schrode) Galeazzo. She passed away November 5, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Nancy received her bachelor’s degree from Villa Maria College of Nursing in Erie PA and she graduated from Marymount University, Magna Cum Laude, with a master’s degree. She was a registered nurse for 42 years and was the Director of Resource Management at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. She enjoyed reading and was a huge Washington Capitals Hockey team fan. In 2019, Nancy was presented with a Championship Ring – the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. She also served on the Board of the Washington Capitals’ Fan Club. Nancy is survived by her husband, Ricky Souder; and brother, John (Susan) Galeazzo. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019