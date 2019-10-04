|
|
Nancy H. Galbos, age 89, of Mentor, passed away at Grande Pointe Healthcare Center in Richmond Heights on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1929 in Johnstown, PA. She was a resident of Mentor for more than 80 years. Nancy and husband, Richard (Dick), and their many friends, were active members of The Mentor Dance Club. She enjoyed knitting and crossword puzzles. She was an avid golfer and loved attending / watching OSU games with family and friends, and cheered on the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs. Mrs. Galbos was a physical education teacher at Mentor High School for 26 years, retiring in 1985. Survivors are her children, Rick (Martina) Galbos, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Stefan (Gail) Galbos, of Mentor; Jennifer (Chuck) Ware, of Mentor; Joanne (Tim) Payne, of Mentor; son-in-law, John Langdon, of Mentor; grandchildren, Jessica (Ian) Campbell, Suzanne Galbos, Christopher Wollin, Jeffrey Wollin, Justin Wollin, Sara Coleman, Carly Langdon, Jaci (Joe) Russo, Kyle (Jen) Galbos, Megan (Nick) Swoope, Brooke (Nick) Molder, Curtis Larsen, Chad Ware, Tim Payne, Katie Payne; and 15 great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Galbos in 2000; and daughter, Susan A. Langdon in 2012; her parents, James P. and Mary A. (Harvey) Barron; step-mother, Alphild Barron; and brother, James Barron. A private family service will be held at a later date. Final resting place is Mentor Cemetery. The family requests any contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019