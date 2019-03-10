|
|
Divine Liturgy for Nancy Helen Bubonics (nee Grill), age 76, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday March 13, 2019 at St. Stephen Byzantine Church 532 Lloyd Rd., Euclid. Mrs. Bubonics passed away March 9, 2019 and was born on May 11, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nancy was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, the Cleveland Rose Society and Forest City Rose Society.
Nancy was the dearest of Nancy (John) Grezmak; devoted grandmother of John Jr. and Tiffany; dear sister of Carol (Bill) Penny and Marlene (Richard) Martin.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John and her parents John and Helen (nee Koenig) Grill.
The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Tuesday March 12 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parastas Service at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.
To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on Mar. 11, 2019