Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. Harrison Obituary
Nancy J. Harrison (Hilderbrand), age 87, of Mentor, beloved wife for 67 years, of Charles L. Harrison; loving mother of Tim (Joyce) Harrison, Jennifer (Pete) DeMarco, Mary Jane (Dale) Hamilton, Ann Bratton, Michael (Kristin) Harrison and Nancy (Jason Schoonover) Harrison; grandmother to Kevin Harrison, Sean, Rob and Justin Hanson, John (Katy) McCalla, Michael (Kate) DeMarco, Danielle (Austin) Musick, Nicholas (Andrea) Hamilton, Kristen Hamilton, Ashley, Alli and Hanna Bratton, Emma and Aidan Harrison and Oscar Marzocco; great-grandmother to Annika, Ethan, Molly, Kinley, Adalyn, Jack, Ben, Sam, Joseph and Nora; loving sister of Jim (Glenda) Hilderbrand and sister-in-law, Sue Hilderbrand. Nancy was born on May 22, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA and passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Preceding Nancy in death are her parents, George H. and Adelaide Hilderbrand Sr.; sister, Marion Hilderbrand; and brother, George H. Hilderbrand. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Mentor, where she served on the bereavement committee. She was a member of Christ Child Society, Garfield Garden Club and the Police & Fire Retirees and Widows of Greater Cleveland (28). She enjoyed tennis, gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Inurnment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp., OH. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve, 9354 Mentor Ave., Unit 7, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -