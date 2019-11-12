|
Nancy J. Harrison (Hilderbrand), age 87, of Mentor, beloved wife for 67 years, of Charles L. Harrison; loving mother of Tim (Joyce) Harrison, Jennifer (Pete) DeMarco, Mary Jane (Dale) Hamilton, Ann Bratton, Michael (Kristin) Harrison and Nancy (Jason Schoonover) Harrison; grandmother to Kevin Harrison, Sean, Rob and Justin Hanson, John (Katy) McCalla, Michael (Kate) DeMarco, Danielle (Austin) Musick, Nicholas (Andrea) Hamilton, Kristen Hamilton, Ashley, Alli and Hanna Bratton, Emma and Aidan Harrison and Oscar Marzocco; great-grandmother to Annika, Ethan, Molly, Kinley, Adalyn, Jack, Ben, Sam, Joseph and Nora; loving sister of Jim (Glenda) Hilderbrand and sister-in-law, Sue Hilderbrand. Nancy was born on May 22, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA and passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Preceding Nancy in death are her parents, George H. and Adelaide Hilderbrand Sr.; sister, Marion Hilderbrand; and brother, George H. Hilderbrand. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Mentor, where she served on the bereavement committee. She was a member of Christ Child Society, Garfield Garden Club and the Police & Fire Retirees and Widows of Greater Cleveland (28). She enjoyed tennis, gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Inurnment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp., OH. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve, 9354 Mentor Ave., Unit 7, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019