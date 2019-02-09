|
Nancy J. Holland (nee Kyre), age 91, beloved wife for 40 years of the late Dr. William E. Jr.; loving mother of Hayden (wife Kim), J.R. (wife Kathy), and the late Amy Holland; devoted grandmother of Ryan (wife Kayla) and Kristen Mills (husband Mike); and great-grandmother of Wyatt Holland; cherished daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (nee Vincent) Kyre; dearest sister of Gypsy, Betty, and the late Buddy and Sarah; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Nancy graduated from the University of Virginia in 1957 with a degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse who cared for her patients with great kindness.She was strong and independent. She loved reading, going to church, and talking politics, but the time she most cherished was that which she spent with her family and friends. Nancy will be deeply missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to St. Judes Children Hospital and Rainbow and Babies Children Hospitals.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Nancy Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.at Ledgewood Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 8261 Kinsman Rd., Novelty, OH 44072, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Burial at a later date.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019