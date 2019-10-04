News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Memorial Park
Madison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean Paige

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jean Paige Obituary
Nancy Jean Semones Buchanan Paige, age 82, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 in her home in Cape Coral, Florida. A graveside service will be held on October 12 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park in Madison, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow at the Hampton Inn, 171 Watertower Dr., Madison, OH. Family and friends planning on attending, please visit http://evite.me/8qqVcWq4Cq. Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now