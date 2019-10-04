|
Nancy Jean Semones Buchanan Paige, age 82, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 in her home in Cape Coral, Florida. A graveside service will be held on October 12 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park in Madison, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow at the Hampton Inn, 171 Watertower Dr., Madison, OH. Family and friends planning on attending, please visit http://evite.me/8qqVcWq4Cq. Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 5, 2019