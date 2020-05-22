Nancy Ruehl of Richmond, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Zwierlein Sr, her parents, August and Agnes Ruehl, and her brothers William, Gus, and Robert. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Allen) Flanary-Hebert, and her son Walter (Sandra) Zwierlein Jr, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Per Nancy’s wishes, no services will be held.



